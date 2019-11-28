Posted: Nov 28, 2019 9:58 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2019 10:02 AM

Garrett Giles

The Wonderland of Lights will illuminate the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve once more on Friday, Nov. 29th.

You will have a chance to go check out the lights every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sunday, December, 22nd. Hours of operation are 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Admission is $6 for those ages 12 and up. Entry costs $1 from those aged 4 to 11. Anyone younger than 4 gets in for free. Member of Woolaroc also get in for free.

The ground will be covered with more than 750,000 lights. In addition to the Christmas lights, there will also be wagon ride and live entertainment. Kids will also have the chance to visit with Santa Claus at the Woolaroc Museum.

(Photo courtesy: Woolaroc)