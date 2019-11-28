Posted: Nov 28, 2019 11:17 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2019 11:40 AM

Among the madness that comes with the holiday, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles wants you to stay safe this Thanksgiving.

If you are having to travel away from home, Chief Roles asks that you lock up your home first. He said the BPD wants to do everything they can to keep you and your possessions safe while you travel for the holiday.

You are advised to leave your lights on, tell a neighbor if you are gone for the holiday, and again lock your doors. Chief Roles said if you are expecting people to clean your yard when you are away, you should let neighbors know as well.

However, if you notice any suspicious activities in your area, you are asked to call the Bartlesville Police Department's non-emergency number, which is 918.338.4001.

Also, if you are shopping, Chief Roles asks that you be aware of your surroundings. He said if you are in the parking lot of an establishment you just got gifts from, you should stay aware.

If there you notice strange activity around you, you are asked to go back into the store and call the police. Chief Roles said he would rather have you be safe than sorry during the Thanksgiving holiday. He said it is unfortunate, but people in our society do prey on others during this time of the year.

To those that are driving, use caution and give yourself some extra time to operate.

Chief Roles said you should slow down and always be a defensive driver. He asks that you do not get into a mindset where you feel like you are in a hurry and need to be an offensive driver.

And if you are drinking this Thanksgiving, Chief Roles asks that you be smart and get someone to drive for you. He said you do not want to ruin someone's holiday or make it their last.