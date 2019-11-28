Posted: Nov 28, 2019 11:30 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2019 11:39 AM

Garrett Giles

The 66 sign that sat by the Price Tower Arts Center in Bartlesville is being relocated, but it will not move far.

The Tower Green Design Committee oversees the design of the Tower Center at Unity Square project, and they have decide to move the 66 sign from its usual location by the Price Tower to a new resting place that is closer to the Bartlesville Community Center.

Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said they needed to do clean up some of the optics of the Tower Center at Unity Square. He said ConocoPhillips is the sponsor of the lawn (for $100,000) by the Price Tower were the 66 sign used to sit. That could present a problem considering the fact that it could be seen as a Phillips 66 sign, which is what prompted the discussion to move the sign in the first place.

The Tower Green Design Committee voted unanimously to move the 66 sign to the east side of the Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville.

This is anticipated to be a more plant-based and tree covered area. The thought is that this will make for better photo opportunities when the green space opens to the public. Also, Phillips 66 is more of a sponsor for the garden area anyway, so that was another they thought they could move the 66 sign there.