Posted: Nov 29, 2019 9:10 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2019 9:10 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University will put on Christmas in the Mansion soon and you are invited.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3rd from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., you will be able to listen to carolers and a reading of the Christmas story at the La Quinta Mansion on OKWU’s campus. Santa will be there for photo opportunities, and to close the evening, there will be a candle lighting and singing of Silent Night.

Oklahoma Wesleyan University is located at 2201 Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville. The La Quinta Mansion is on the far west side of OKWU’s campus.