Posted: Nov 29, 2019 9:13 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2019 9:17 AM

Garrett Giles

Earlier in the month of November, Arvest Bank presented a $500 check to a Bartlesville teacher.

Ranch Heights Elementary School’s Landelle Steanson (pictured to the right) received the money to use for her classroom. This was made possible through Arevest Banks’s “We Love Our Teachers” campaign.

Arvest Bank of Bartlesville's Marketing Manager Annah Fischer said Arvest understands the important role teachers play in our community.

Other teachers (pictured below) that won locally include Kim McIntosh from Caney, Kansas, Robbie Scott from Nowata, and Jamie Phillips from Vinita. A total of 131 awards, totaling $65,500, were given this year.

Fischer said this is the fourth year Arvest has put on this initiative and it all started in Oklahoma. She said it has grown every year since.

The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Monday, Oct. 7th. Nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page.