Posted: Nov 29, 2019 9:14 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2019 9:17 AM

Tom Davis

As you make your travels about Bartlesville during the evenings this Christmas season, you are invited to make your way by Sutterfield Financial Group at 501 East 4th Street to see their Christmas lights.

While you are there, tune into their private radio channel at 99.9 FM to listen along as you enjoy their lighted display.

The Sutterfield Financial Group thanks Curb Appeal Lawn Care and Landscaping LLC for working their magic saying they ‘couldn’t do this without them!’

Since 1995, Sutterfield Financial Group, Inc. has provided comprehensive investment services that help clients achieve their financial goals.

Their mission is to assist our clients in every aspect of their financial lives. They strive to provide the financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Additionally, they serve as a professional magnet for advisors looking to create more sustainable, client-centric businesses. Their comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory firm has a wide range of experience in each of the key financial practices.