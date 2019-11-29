Posted: Nov 29, 2019 9:25 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2019 9:34 AM

Garrett Giles

With Thanksgiving now a thing of the past in 2019, it is time to look ahead to Christmas.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office gave away 15 Thanksgiving Food Baskets on Monday (pictured below) to those in need in the county. Sheriff Scott Owen said it was a joy getting to bless other people this holiday season, but they are not done spreading cheer this year at the WCSO. He said they are now looking to make Christmas special to the needy children in Washington County.

The Sheriff's Office will host a Christmas party for children and their families. A Christmas tree, cookies, and punch can be enjoyed during the program. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there to talk to the kiddos about the gifts they hope to get for Christmas. Deputies and reserve deputies will also be on hand to take toys out to the kids to take home for Christmas.

Shopping for the kids will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd. Christmas for the kids will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19th starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Owen said all are invited.