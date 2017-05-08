Posted: Nov 29, 2019 9:37 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2019 9:37 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for what appears to be a brief meeting Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska.

The commissioners will elect a chairman, vice-chairman and second vice-chairman for 2020. They will also consider extending the bid contracts for the three firms who submitted bids to remove and dispose of the Bighill Furniture Store. These contracts would be extended for 15 days because good cause shown was shown.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.