Posted: Nov 29, 2019 10:41 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2019 10:42 AM

Garrett Giles

School districts across our tri-county area of Nowata, Osage and Washington County are receiving their 2018-2019 report card scores from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Looking at the overall grades for local high schools in Washington County, Bartlesville scored a C, Caney Valley scored a D, Copan scored an F, and Dewey scored a D. In Nowata County, Nowata High School scored an overall grade of D. Oklahoma Union also scored a D at the high school level. Then in Osage County, Pawhuska High School scored a D, and Barnsdall scored a D as well.

You can find more of an in-depth look at the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s breakdown of the scores here:

Bartlesville High School (Overall Grade: C) :

Academic Achievement (C)

Graduation (D)

English Language Proficiency Progress (F)

Chronic Absenteeism (D)

Postsecondary Opportunities (B)

Madison Middle School in Bartlesville (Overall Grade: C) :

Academic Achievement (C)

Academic Growth (C)

English Language Proficiency Progress (C)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Central Middle School in Bartlesville (Overall Grade: B) :

Academic Achievement (B)

Academic Growth (B)

English Language Proficiency Progress (C)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Hoover Elementary in Bartlesville (Overall Grade: C) :

Academic Achievement (C)

Academic Growth (B)

English Language Proficiency Progress (D)

Chronic Absenteeism (B)

Jane Phillips Elementary in Bartlesville (Overall Grade: D) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Academic Growth (D)

English Language Proficiency Progress (D)

Chronic Absenteeism (D)

Ranch Heights Elementary in Bartlesville (Overall Grade: C) :

Academic Achievement (C)

Academic Growth (D)

English Language Proficiency Progress (B)

Chronic Absenteeism (B)

Richard Kane Elementary in Bartlesville (Overall Grade: C) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Academic Growth (D)

English Language Proficiency Progress (B)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Wayside Elementary in Bartlesville (Overall Grade: A) :

Academic Achievement (A)

Academic Growth (A)

English Language Proficiency Progress (B)

Chronic Absenteeism (B)

Woodrow Wilson Elementary in Bartlesville (Overall Grade: C) :

Academic Achievement (C)

Academic Growth (C)

English Language Proficiency Progress (B)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Caney Valley High School in Ramona (Overall Grade: D) :

Academic Achievement (F)

Graduation (C)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Postsecondary Opportunities (B)

Caney Valley Middle School (Overall Grade: D) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Academic Growth (D)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (F)

Caney Valley Elementary School (Overall Grade: F) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Academic Growth (F)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (D)

Copan High School (Overall Grade: F) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Graduation (F)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (B)

Postsecondary Opportunities (B)

Copan Elementary School (Overall Grade: D) :

Academic Achievement (F)

Academic Growth (D)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Dewey High School (Overall Grade: D) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Graduation (C)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Postsecondary Opportunities (C)

Dewey Middle School (Overall Grade: C) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Academic Growth (C)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Dewey Elementary School (Overall Grade: C) :

Academic Achievement (C)

Academic Growth (C)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Nowata High School (Overall Grade: D) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Graduation (D)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (D)

Postsecondary Opportunities (B)

Nowata Middle School (Overall Grade: C) :

Academic Achievement (C)

Academic Growth (B)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Nowata Elementary School (Overall Grade: D) :

Academic Achievement (C)

Academic Growth (D)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Oklahoma Union High School (Overall Grade: D) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Graduation (C)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (A)

Postsecondary Opportunities (B)

Oklahoma Union Middle School (Overall Grade: B) :

Academic Achievement (B)

Academic Growth (C)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (B)

Oklahoma Union Middle School (Overall Grade: C) :

Academic Achievement (C)

Academic Growth (C)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (A)

Barnsdall High School (Overall Grade: D):

Academic Achievement (D)

Graduation (C)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (D)

Postsecondary Opportunities (B)

Barnsdall Junior High School (Overall Grade: F) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Academic Growth (D)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Barnsdall Elementary School (Overall Grade: D) :

Academic Achievement (C)

Academic Growth (D)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (B)

Pawhuska High School (Overall Grade: D) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Graduation (F)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Postsecondary Opportunities (C)

Pawhuska Junior High School (Overall Grade: D) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Academic Growth (D)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Pawhuska Elementary School (Overall Grade: D) :

Academic Achievement (D)

Academic Growth (D)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (A)

Osage Hills Public School (Overall Grade: C) :

Academic Achievement (C)

Academic Growth (B)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (C)

Bowring Public School (Overall Grade: B) :

Academic Achievement (C)

Academic Growth (B)

English Language Proficiency Progress (N/A)

Chronic Absenteeism (B)

Indian Camp Elementary School (Overall Grade: N/A)

For more information on you school, you can visit oklaschools.com.