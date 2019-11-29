Posted: Nov 29, 2019 12:05 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2019 12:06 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation will be hosting meetings in Pawhuska, Fairfax and Hominy over the next couple of days to share their vision for the future.

On Sunday, they will meet at the Community Center from 12:30 to 4:30 in Pawhuska. On Monday, the meeting will take place at the Title VI Building in Fairfax from 5:30 to 9:30. There will also be a meeting in Hominy on Tuesday at the Co-op Building from 5:30 to 9:30. Lunch and dinner will be served and all participants will be eligible to win prizes.

If you are unable to make it to one of the three meetings, there will be upcoming webinars online and an online survey available in 2020. For more information, visit osagestrategicupdate.com.