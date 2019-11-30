Posted: Nov 30, 2019 4:44 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2019 4:51 AM

Garrett Giles

An Emergency Management Performance Grant contractual agreement with Oklahoma Emergency Management will be presented by Director Kary Cox with Washington County Emergency Management on Monday, Dec. 2nd.

This presentation will be made during the Washington County Commissioners meeting. The Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Downtown Bartlesville. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m.