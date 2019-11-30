Posted: Nov 30, 2019 4:46 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2019 4:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will hear a presentation of the Fiscal Year Audit 2018-2019 prepared by Elfrink and Associates, PLLC and Hood and Associates CPA’s in their next meeting.

This item was tabled a couple weeks ago because of scheduling conflicts. Once the Council hears the report, they may discuss and approve the resolution to accept the audit.

Later in the meeting, the Dewey City Council may enter into an executive session. Once they exit the executive session, they may discuss, consider and vote to approve the employment contract of City Judge Robert Fries for the remainder of the municipality’s fiscal year.

Also, the Council may discuss and approve a resolution to amend the accounting and financial policies for municipal employees and public works employees. They will consider approving a resolution to call for an election in the City of Dewey.

The Dewey City Council will meet in City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue on Monday, Dec. 2nd at 7:00 p.m. The Dewey Public Works Authority meeting will take place immediately after the Dewey City Council meeting.