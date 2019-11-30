Posted: Nov 30, 2019 4:48 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2019 4:48 AM

Garrett Giles

A presentation and receipt of a $10,000 donation to the Tower Center at Unity Square project from Truity Credit Union may be approved in the next Bartlesville City Council meeting.

Also in the meeting, Councilman Jim Curd will present Phase III of the Price Fields Renovation Project for the Council to discuss and possibly take action on. The awarding of a bid for the Woodland Road Concrete Rehab project from U.S. Highway 75 to Oakdale Drive will be considered.

Lastly, a presentation of staff recommendations for potential General Obligation Bond and half-cent sales tax capital projects and request for the Council action to direct committees to prioritize their project lists will be considered. The Bartlesville City Council will meet in City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue on Monday, Dec. 2nd at 7:00 p.m.