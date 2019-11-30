Posted: Nov 30, 2019 4:50 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2019 5:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Discussion and possible action on approving a contract with the Oklahoma State School Board Association will take place when Dewey’s Board of Education reconvenes.

The contract is for services associated with developing a district continuous strategic improvement plan. Next, the Board will possibly take action on approving a new and/or revised Dewey Public School policy concerning use of school property.

The Dewey Board of Education will meet in the McCrary Conference Room in the Administration Building across from the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey on Monday, Dec. 2nd at 6:00 p.m.