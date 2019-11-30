News
Oklahoma
Posted: Nov 30, 2019 6:12 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2019 6:13 AM
OSU and OU Radio Broadcasts Available for Bedlam
Max Gross
Listen to the game Saturday on your favorite station and don't miss a second of the home broadcast.
Catch the Sooners on 100.1 KYFM starting at 5 p.m. (7 p.m. kickoff) or listen online here
Hear the Cowboys on KWON AM 1400--FM 93.3 starting at 5 p.m. (7 p.m. kickoff) or listen online here.
Both can be heard on the free to download Bartlesville Radio App as well.
