Posted: Dec 01, 2019 6:19 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2019 6:21 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library invites the public to come talk with the nurse and nurse practitioners of the Family Health Care Clinic about preventing and living with diabetes during a forum set for Monday, Dec. 2nd.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the library’s Meeting Room A. The library is located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, “with pre-diabetes, blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as diabetes. People with pre-diabetes have an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.”

The event is presented by Janice Shippy, APRN, DNP, Jennifer Conant, APRN, and Janet Barnett, LPN. After the presentation, the team will be on hand to check blood pressures and answer questions.

This program is part of the Health and Wellness Series presented throughout the year at the Bartlesville Public Library. For more information, call 918-338-4179.