Posted: Dec 02, 2019 1:48 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2019 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners extended the bids that firms have presented to the commissioners regarding the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax through Thursday, December 19th. If the commissioners have not made a choice on what they want to do with the store by that date, the bid contracts will become non-void. At Monday's meeting, District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley thought it would be best to let the county do the project.

Because of liability issues, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney doesn't want his employees involved in tearing down the building.

The commissioners were able to extend those bids 15 days because good cause was shown.