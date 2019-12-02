Posted: Dec 02, 2019 2:38 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2019 2:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Gusher Car Wash along Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville will be closed for a little while.

Owners Willie Short and Jimmy Short said they are remodeling. Willie said they are giving their facility a much needed face lift.

New LED lighting and new blowers are being installed. Equipment is being added inside of the tunnel to make the wash better as well.

Short said the Gusher Car Wash has been open for 12 years. He added that they are changing the name from Gusher Car Wash to Mr. Klean. This will match the name of the car wash they own in Tulsa.

The car wash is expected to re-open on Tuesday, Dec. 10th. Mr. Klean is manned Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

When things resume, Short said they will start doing more hands-on cleaning for their customers. He said they will start brushing the front and back of your vehicle to get those "hard-to-reach" places before they send you through the tunnel.

There will also be a chance for you to get a monthly membership when they re-open. Mr. Klean will install a sticker in your car that will be read when you pull into the car wash. Once the computer system is done reading your sticker, you can continue to pull up and get your car washed.

The membership will be a new perk that you can enjoy at Mr. Klean. Monthly membership charges will start at $18 a month which will include unlimited car washes. Vacuums at the formerly known Gusher Car Wash will still be free.

Short said they are making these improvements in order to be the best car wash they can be for Bartlesville.