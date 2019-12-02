Posted: Dec 02, 2019 2:38 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2019 2:38 PM

Max Gross

A Washington County man was charged on a trio of counts in court on Monday. Edward Ellis Jr. appeared at the Washington County Courthouse where he was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension. Ellis appeared out of custody after posting a $20,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, Ellis was driving a pickup that struck a gas meter on Caney Street in Copan. Ellis left the scene and was apprehended nearby a short time later. Also, the State of Oklahoma believed that Ellis was living in Copan even though he was registered at an address in Bartlesville. Ellis was convicted of lewd molestation in Wagoner County in 2000.

The state cited that Ellis was receiving mail at the Copan address. Ellis denied full-time residence at that location. This is the third time he has been charged for failing to register. He is due back in court on December 20.