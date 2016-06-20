Posted: Dec 02, 2019 2:40 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2019 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones was nominated to be the chairman of the Board in 2020. Jones served as the vice-chairman this past year and he says his duties will change, but not very much.

District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley will serve as the vice chairman in 2020 and District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney will serve as the second vice-chairman.