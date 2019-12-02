Posted: Dec 02, 2019 3:28 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2019 3:28 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is no longer looking into the 2017 death of a Nowata County man. An OSBI press release stated that investigators were lead to believe the death of 42-year-old Jerry Gearing was a suicide after a witness came forward with information.

The agency had been investigating ever since hunters found the body on August 29, 2017. Medical examination proved Gearing’s identity. He had been reported missing since July 2017. The death was classified as suspicious at the time. The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office asked the OSBI to aid in the investigation.

The press release stated, “Recently, a witness came forward with information that was corroborated by agents and led to the conclusion that Gering’s death was a suicide. Based on the extensive investigation, there is no reason to believe a suspect is on the run, and the investigation will be closed.”

The full statement is available here