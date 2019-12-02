Posted: Dec 02, 2019 7:51 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2019 8:13 PM

Garrett Giles

A call for an election in the City of Dewey was approved by the Dewey City Council on Monday night.

Mayor Tom Hays said three years has gone by fast. He said it is time once again to go to the Washington County Election Board, because several seats on the Council will be up for election.

Currently, Wayne Sell sits in the Ward 1 seat, Stephanie Hicks sits in the Ward 2 seat, Ashley Clark sits in the Ward 3 seat, and Kay Bales sits in the Ward 4 seat. As mentioned, Tom Hays is Dewey's mayor.

The election for the mentioned seats and the mayoral spot on the Dewey City Council will take place on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. The Washington County Election Board Office in Bartlesville will set filing dates and times at a later date.