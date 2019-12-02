Posted: Dec 02, 2019 7:56 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2019 8:10 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council entered into an executive session on Monday night to discuss the contract of City Judge Robert Fries.

When the Council exited the executive session, Mayor Tom Hays said the City of Dewey has always had the contract for the City Judge run from the beginning of January to the end of December. He said they were trying to line up the contract with the City's budget on Monday night.

Instead of a full year, Mayor Hays said they should extend the contract for Dewey City Judge Robert Fries through to the end of the municipalities 2019-2020 Fiscal Year budget. The item would be approved unanimously by the Dewey City Council.