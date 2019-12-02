Posted: Dec 02, 2019 8:52 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2019 8:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Discussion was had on Monday evening during the Dewey Board of Education meeting on whether or not they should approve a contract with the Oklahoma State School Board of Association.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said this contract would be for services associated with developing a district continuous strategic improvement plan. He said by not taking this on themselves, he believes the fidelity of the process would be stronger if someone outside the district would come in and help them with the process.

That process would include the Oklahoma State Board of Association asking the public what they want to see within Dewey Public Schools. A Committee would also be formed to help discuss and prioritize goals for the schools.

The Dewey Board of Education would approve the contract with the Oklahoma State School Board of Association.

Superintendent Vincent said they would work with the OSSBA for two years that will cost $40,000. He said they will start working with the OSSBA as soon as Spring 2020.

Dewey Public Schools has the slogan of being "Student Centered, Future Focused." Superintendent Vincent said this contract OSSBA helps the district achieve this by listening to the community, which in turn will help them achieve purpose for their students. He said they want to have a living vision in the district for their students.

12 to 15 schools districts use this resource at a time. OSSBA only works with a handful of schools in the capacity because their resources are limited.