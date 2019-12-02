Posted: Dec 02, 2019 9:04 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2019 9:06 PM

Garrett Giles

On Sunday, the Caney Police Department received information of a possible unattended death and an investigation is ongoing.

The CPD was called to the scene located at 311 S. State Street in Caney, Kansas. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a female deceased inside the residence, laying on the floor with suspicious trauma.

No name has been released at this time. Due to the suspicious circumstances the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were contacted to assist in the investigation. The deceased was transported for an autopsy and the scene has been secured until the cause of death is determined.

Caney Police Chief Ron Wade asks that you show the family respect and privacy as they deal with the loss of their loved one. Chief Wade would also like to thank the KBI and Montgomery County Sheriff Department for their assistance.