OSBI Closes Investigation in 2017 Nowata County Death

News

Washington County

Posted: Dec 03, 2019 9:15 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2019 10:25 AM

Board of Education Filings as of Monday

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board in Bartlesville has announced the candidates that have filed for Board of Education seats as of 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

For the Bartlesville Board of Education, no candidates have filed for the Office 5 and Office 6 seats which have a four year term attached to it. Meanwhile, Suzanne Keirsey has filed for the Office 3 seat which has a three-year, unexpired term.

At Tri County Tech in Bartlesville, incumbent George Halkiades has filed for Office 2 Seat on the school’s Board. This seat has a five-year term.

Incumbent Sue Woods has filed for the Office 5 seat on Caney Valley’s Board of Education, which has a five year term. Yahola Webb has filed for the Office 2 seat on the Board.

In northern Washington County, Amanda Guilfoyle has filed for the Office 5 seat on Dewey’s Board of Education. That position has a five-year term. No candidates have filed for the Office 5 seat on Copan’s Board of Education.

Board of Education filings will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Interested parties wanting to file for a Board of Education position can call the Washington County Election Board at 918.337.2850. You can also drop by their offices on the first floor of the Washington County Courthouse in Bartlesville. The courthouse is located along Johnstone Avenue.
 
The election (if necessary) will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11th. A run-off election could take place on Tuesday, April 7th.

 


« Back to News