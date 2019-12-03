Posted: Dec 03, 2019 9:15 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2019 10:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board in Bartlesville has announced the candidates that have filed for Board of Education seats as of 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

For the Bartlesville Board of Education, no candidates have filed for the Office 5 and Office 6 seats which have a four year term attached to it. Meanwhile, Suzanne Keirsey has filed for the Office 3 seat which has a three-year, unexpired term.

At Tri County Tech in Bartlesville, incumbent George Halkiades has filed for Office 2 Seat on the school’s Board. This seat has a five-year term.

Incumbent Sue Woods has filed for the Office 5 seat on Caney Valley’s Board of Education, which has a five year term. Yahola Webb has filed for the Office 2 seat on the Board.

In northern Washington County, Amanda Guilfoyle has filed for the Office 5 seat on Dewey’s Board of Education. That position has a five-year term. No candidates have filed for the Office 5 seat on Copan’s Board of Education.

Board of Education filings will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.