Posted: Dec 03, 2019 11:17 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2019 11:17 AM

Ty Loftis

Federal prosecutors filed second-degree murder charges against an Osage County man last Monday in connection with the 2015 death of a Pawhuska man. Prosecutors did this after state charges appeared to be going nowhere.

Jeremy Reece and his brother Tyler Reece were charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a murder, kidnapping and desecration of a human corpse in 2015. They have been jailed without bond since September 9th of 2015 for the suspected murder of Rick Holt.

Osage County Special Judge Stuart Tate dismissed the case because the homicide appeared to have occurred on tribal land and both defendants are tribal members. Crimes occurring on tribal land are most generally under federal or tribal court jurisdiction.

Holt was last seen leaving the Pawhuska Golf and Country Club on September 5th 2015. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Holt’s disappearance after he was reported missing a short time later. Their investigation led them to Tyler Reece, who took them to an oil lease in Osage County where Holt’s remains were found in a shallow grave. Investigators saw that Holt had been shot multiple times and his body had been burned.

An affidavit filed in Osage County District Court shows that Holt had been in an “on and off again” relationship with Claudette Reece. Jeremy Reece was angry about photos of his ex-wife that had been sent from Holt to Jeremy Reece’s phone. Jeremy Reece told authorities that he killed Holt on his 40-acre ranch.

The charges for Tyler Reece are still pending at this time in state court.