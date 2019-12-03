Posted: Dec 03, 2019 12:21 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2019 1:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Regulations for use of school property were revised by the Dewey Board of Education on Monday night.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said the current policy was pretty old, and there was only one real thing he wanted to see change. The change he wanted to see was the set schedule fees and rates for renting a facility like a school gym or cafeteria. He said when he looked at the policy, he did not think the rental rate matched the market prices of today for something like this, if such a thing exists.

The old rental fee was $10. When the Dewey Board of Education approved to revise the policy, the price to rent a Dewey Public School facility jumped to $25. The policy also states that some school personnel would have to be on site when a certain area is being rented. They would be paid time-and-a-half.