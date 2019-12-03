Posted: Dec 03, 2019 12:41 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2019 12:45 PM

Recyclops – a voluntary, subscription service based out of Utah – found out about the area's interest in curbside recycling because of the results from last summer's recycling survey that was put on by the City of Bartlesville.

While they are doing what they can to get 500 subscriptions so they can come to Bartlesville, Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said Recyclops wants to be in the City of Dewey, too. He said the owner of Recyclops has talked to him about how the group want to be in both cities, and how they would like Dewey to piggyback off of Bartlesville.

Recyclops has 433 subscribers for curbside recycling, which is 87-percent of the 500 residents needed to bring the services into the Bartlesville and Dewey area. Bartlesville has 421 subscribers while Dewey has 12.

18 residents have signed up for glass recycling, but 50 subscriptions are need to offer that service. Glass would cost consumers $5 to be recycled. Other products that Recyclops will take include household paper, flattened cardboard, plastic containers (types 1, 2 and 5), and metal.

If the minimum of 500 people sign-up and recycle an average of 5 pounds of recyclables a week, that means 32-tons of recyclables will not be going to the dump. If 1,000 were to sign-up and they average 10 pounds per pick-up, it will be approximately 120-tons in recyclables that do not go to the dump that the city has to pay for.

Recycling will not begin until the minimum 500 registrations are completed. You will not be charged until services begin. When it does start, there will be a $10 setup fee and you will use their bags for recycling.

Prices could drop to $6 to $8 because of the interest the area has shown for curbside recycling. They will need 850 people to register for the services if the price were to be reduced. He said he believes this could be the “make-or-break” point for the area in terms of bringing in a curbside recycling service.

To sign-up your household (whether your live in Bartlesville or Dewey), go to recyclops.com. You can even live outside city limits and participate in the recycling efforts.

Recyclops is set up in rural locations in Utah, Idaho, Texas, Colorado and Arizon. Lawton, Oklahoma and Yukon, Oklahoma are other places they are looking to be in other than Bartlesville and Dewey. Recyclops likes to prioritize towns that have 7,500 to 50,000 inhabitants.