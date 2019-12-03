Posted: Dec 03, 2019 1:49 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2019 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's city council meeting in Bartlesville, Truity Credit Union presented a $10,000 donation to the council. That money will go toward the Tower Center at Unity Square Project. CEO Dennis Halpin is very excited to see this money be put to good use.

“We are proud to support the Tower Center at Unity Square as construction nears completion,” said Truity President/CEO Dennis Halpin. “This new space is a remarkable and exciting addition to the Bartlesville community that will bring new opportunities and positively impact our members, employees, citizens and those that visit Bartlesville.”

Councilman Jim Curd commended Halpin, long with Truity Credit Union, for all they have done in assisting with the project.

Construction on the Tower Center at Unity Square Project got under way in late July.

In addition to the public funding and Truity’s donation, other funds for the project have been received from the Lyon Foundation, Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips, the Parsons Foundation and Arvest Bank. In total, over $500,000 in donations has been received. Construction on the green space is underway and is expected to be completed in Spring 2020.

Voters approved $1.75 million for the downtown community green space project in the General Obligation Bond Election held in March 2018. The space will be located between the Price Tower and the Bartlesville Community Center, at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue, and will be maintained and operated by both organizations.