Posted: Dec 03, 2019 3:20 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2019 3:20 PM

Max Gross

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with three felonies and two misdemeanor counts after being found with methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms. Chance Thomison appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, Thomison was pulled over on Cherokee Avenue in Bartlesville after his third brake light was non-functional. A Bartlesville police officer noted that a smell commonly associated with marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

The officer then searched the vehicle and found marijuana and methamphetamine packaged for sale. Also, in the vehicle were glass pipes, a digital scale and loaded firearm. Thomison has a previous felony conviction and is not allowed to possess a firearm. He said the drugs and gun belonged to him.

No quantities of the drugs were specified in the police report. Bond for Thomison was set at $30,000.