Posted: Dec 04, 2019 9:15 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2019 10:02 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council considered approving a resolution to amend the accounting and financial policies for municipal employees and public works employees.

Mayor Tom Hays said this was an item that the Dewey City Council spent some time discussing in a November meeting.

City Manager Kevin Trease added that if the policy were to be revised, it would mean purchases of $50,000 would have to go to a formal bid, but any item or work that falls under that amount would see the Council go out for the quotes alone. He said they normally do not spend that much money at one time, but when they do, it takes a minimum of 45 days to complete. This policy is aimed at speeding up the old process.

The Dewey City Council voted in favor of the policy change.