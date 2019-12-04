Posted: Dec 04, 2019 9:21 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2019 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library will conclude a special program by local authors discussing their books on Thursday, Dec. 5th, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the library’s Meeting Room A.

Authors Mark Darrah and John Dwyer have already discussed their books, and now Susan Kates will discuss her book Red Dirt Women: At Home on the Oklahoma Plains. Her book is a collection of lively profiles, interviews and sketches about contemporary Oklahoma women of all ages and backgrounds who surround us every day and who are as diverse as Oklahoma itself.

Kates is a Professor of English and Women’s Studies at the University of Oklahoma, where she teaches rhetorical theory and creative writing. One of her scholarly interests is Oklahoma cultural studies.

For more information, call 918.338.4169.