Posted: Dec 04, 2019 9:23 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2019 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Economic Development Authority is set and ready to hold a Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 5th.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said there will be entertainment for the program. The Dewey High School Band and Choir will be in attendance to raise some holiday cheer with Christmas melodies.

City Manager Trease said Santa Claus will also be at the event, which is to be held at the Dewey Hotel Museum located at 801 N. Delaware Street in Dewey. Thursday's Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Downtown merchants will be open for the occasion as well, so you can shop local for the Christmas holiday.