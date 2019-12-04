Posted: Dec 04, 2019 9:55 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2019 10:08 AM

Garrett Giles

City of Bartlesville crews responded to a call about a leak in front of City Hall at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said the crews worked all night to repair a fire line valve leak in front of the municipal building. He said they completed repairs around 8:00 or 8:30 on Wednesday morning.

Concrete repairs and back filling will now take place. This should take two business days to complete considering the fact a sizeable hole was made in front of Bartlesville City Hall to make the repairs to the fire line valve.

While Johnstone Avenue in front of the building is still passable to traffic, city officials ask that you use caution as crews complete repairs.

(Photo courtesy: City of Bartlesville)