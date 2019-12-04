Posted: Dec 04, 2019 2:04 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2019 2:04 PM

A Kansas man was arrested on Tuesday night after eluding police in Washington County. Christopher Hodges of Niotaze appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired and eluding an officer.

Court documents allege that Hodges was driving a 2000 GMC pickup on Highway 10 in Washington County. An officer activated his lights when he saw the truck driving in erratic pattern near West 1000 Road. Hodges then increased his speed in an attempt to elude the officer.

Ultimately officers caught up and stopped the vehicle. Hodges was arrested and two passengers were also charged with intoxication. Bond for Hodges was set at $1,500.