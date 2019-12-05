Posted: Dec 05, 2019 8:46 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2019 1:33 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville area native on the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list has been arrested.

Jamie Starr was booked into the Rogers County Jail on Tuesday, Dec. 2nd at approximately 8:00 p.m. She was spotted playing slots at a local casino.

Starr was charged in Kansas with possession of more than 900 grams of meth with the intent to distribute. James Berry, her co-defendant, was arrested earlier in November in Tulsa. Both Starr and Berry were arrested in Oklahoma County in August for possessing 6-pounds of meth.

The Rogers County Jail has Starr booked on charges for possessing a controlled dangerous substance and for escape. No bond has been set.

(Photo courtesy: The Rogers County Sheriff's Office)