Posted: Dec 05, 2019 10:45 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2019 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board Office has closed the filing period for several Board of Education seats.

Two candidates have filed for the Office 6 seat on the Bartlesville Board of Education. Those candidates are Andrea Nightingale, who is the incumbent, and Robert Wall. The seat they are running for has an approximately four-year term.

An election for the seat will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11th. If necessary, a run-off election will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7th.

As for other Board of Education seats in Washington County, no election will be needed because one candidate filed for their respected seat. Those seats include:

Bartlesville's Office 5 Seat : Tyler Vaclaw (he is the incumbent and the seat has an approximated four-year term)

Bartlesville's Office 3 Seat : Suzanna Keirsey (the seat has an approximated three-year, unexpired term)

Caney Valley's Office 5 Seat : Sue P. Woods (she is the incumbent and the seat has an approximated five-year term)

Caney Valley's Office 2 Seat : Yahola Webb (the seat has an approximated two-year, unexpired term)

Copan's Office 5 Seat : N/A

Dewey's Office 5 Seat : Amanda Guilfoyle (the seat has an approximated five-year term)