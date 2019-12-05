Posted: Dec 05, 2019 10:54 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2019 11:55 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying three subjects.

According to the BPD, the three subjects were involved in shoplifting incidents at Walmart in recent weeks. Two individuals were believed to be shoplifting in late November. Another individual is believed to have shoplifted from Walmart just this month.

Pictures of the individuals can be found below. If you have information, you are asked to contact the BPD at 918.338.4001 or at 918.338.4015. All information will be forwarded to Corporal Johnson.