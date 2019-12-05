Posted: Dec 05, 2019 12:51 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2019 1:32 PM

A special ribbon cutting ceremony will take place in Bartlesville next week that will signify an ever growing relationship between two parties.

The Bartlesville Police Department and Tri County Tech will be holding the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony for the BPD's new east side substation at Tri County Tech. This location officially opened on Monday, Sept. 16th, 2019.

Sergeant Jim Warring said this will greatly benefit the City of Bartlesville and its east side citizens. He said the east side is continuing to grow and expand.

The BPD has thought about getting a police facility on the other side of Bartlesville considering the department has been primarily (and historically) located on the west side of the city along Johnstone Avenue. An east side substation will give more officer coverage and a wide array of supplies that they might need if an incident, accident or emergency were to occur on the east side of Bartlesville.

Sgt. Warring said the Bartlesville Police Department has always had a great partnership with TCT, and the ceremony will celebrate the deep bonds they share. He said the more the BPD partners with different organizations in the city, the better it is for everyone, because there will be better resources and better communication had by all.

Sgt. Warring said that Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles is always looking to the future on how the BPD can be better. He said the ribbon cutting ceremony is part of the Chief's focus for their department.

The event to celebrate the BPD's east side substation will take place at Tri County Tech on Thursday, Dec. 12th at 3:00 p.m. TCT is located at 6101 SE Nowata Road.