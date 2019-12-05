Posted: Dec 05, 2019 1:26 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2019 2:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Spreading the most holiday cheer this year.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office bought toys this week to give to 70 kids during their upcoming Christmas program. After three hours of shopping, the WCSO was able to fill a van and a pickup full of the goodies.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland said he is thankful for all the support for this program. He said he has worked at the WCSO for 20 years and he has had the pleasure of seeing the program grow with each passing year.

The Bartlesville Masonic Lodge, all those who attended the 5th Annual Cops and Rodders Showcase, and individual donors that helped to make this possible were thanked by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Together, approximately $8,800 was raised to give those in need a happy holiday season.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has already provided approximately 15 Thanksgiving food baskets this year. The WCSO will host a Christmas party for the kids on Thursday, Dec. 19th at 5:30 p.m. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will hand out gifts to the 70 kiddos that night.

All are invited to attend. The WCSO is located at 611 SW Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville.

(Photo courtesy: Lee Ann Meade, WCSO Administrative Assistant)