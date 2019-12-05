Posted: Dec 05, 2019 2:09 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2019 2:09 PM

Pawhuska's Christmas Parade will be taking place at 5:30 in the evening this Saturday in downtown Pawhuska. This years theme is, “An Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas,” and parade chairman Lauren Garnett says the two grand marshals epitomize that Osage County spirit.

Pawhuska has had its Christmas lights up for the last week now and Garnett says if you are needing to get in the holiday spirit, Pawhuska is the place to be Saturday night.

If you or your organization would like to be a part of the parade, Garnett says it isn't too late. Just get in touch with the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce by 5 o' clock on Friday. She also encourages you to make your float as creative as possible.

Starting around 4 o' clock, entertainment will begin downtown. Merchants will stay open after the parade ends and the Constantine Theater will show the 1947 classic, “It Happened on Fifth Avenue.” Santa Claus will also make an appearance at the Mercantile from 6-8.