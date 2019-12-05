Posted: Dec 05, 2019 2:53 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2019 2:58 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library will be closed all day Friday.

Library Director Shellie McGill said the staff will be training like they do every year. She said they come together to spend quality time addressing issues and recognizing one another.

"Cheers-for-Peers" is something that they will partake in, which is a time where the staff will share the good things that have been going on at the library that everyone has noticed. McGill said she will do employee recognition segment. She said she will also point out good things that have developed or that have happened over the last year that she believes need to be mentioned to the staff.

McGill said they also do developmental planning. She said this means they will address what they want to do in 2020.

The library will re-open and operate as normal on Saturday, Dec. 7th.