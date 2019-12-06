Posted: Dec 06, 2019 12:19 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2019 2:53 PM

The names of two alleged poachers that were arrested this week have been released by the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Terry Hindman (pictured to the left) and Matthew Hindman (pictured to the right) are due back in Court on Monday, December 9th, 2019. They were released on a $2,500 bond.

They are facing multiple charges for illegally possessing wildlife, a charge for possessing firearms after previous felony convictions, and a charge for possessing a controlled and dangerous substance.

Oklahoma Game Warden, David Clay had reported that several anonymous tips from concerned citizens had been made as they discovered multiple deer being shot, their heads removed, and their bodies left to waste. The lengthy investigation in Northeast Oklahoma led Wardens to suspects with prior felony convictions. With the use of ODWC’s new “Go Outdoors Oklahoma” Licensing System, Warden Clay discovered that one suspect had checked in 3 deer in the previous 2 seasons as taken with a rifle tag.

A search warrant was issued and served on the subject’s residence. Oklahoma Game Wardens and local law enforcement uncovered multiple illegal deer, wildlife, firearms, and drugs. The subjects were arrested and taken into custody (pictured below).

All agencies involved in assisting with the investigation included the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office, the Nowata Police Department, Oklahoma Game Wardens: Capt. Jeff Brown (Nowata Co.), Lt. Joe Alexander (Washington Co.), Austin Jackson (Craig Co.), Riley Willman (Delaware Co.).