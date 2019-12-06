Posted: Dec 06, 2019 1:06 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2019 1:09 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Boys and Girls Club honored their Youth of the Year Friday.

Following the keynote speech from former Sooner Coach Barry Switzer, Brad Doenges of Doenges Family of Autos announced this year’s winner, Chloe Colbert.

Chloe, an 18-year-old Senior at Caney Valley, has been coming to the Boys and Girls Club for 10 years and she was quite humble about her award.

Beth Beard with the Girls and Boys Club tells it takes a lot of work to even be considered a candidate for youth of the year locally. The kids have a rigorous program to follow that includes writing a couple of essays, they have to get letters of recommendation and they have to completed a number of club programs.

The Youth of the Year Award is an annual event at the Bartlesville Boys and Girls Club where our local youth have a long history of competing at the state level.

Watch the Facebook Live Webisode Including Barry Switzer's Speech Here