Posted: Dec 06, 2019 1:45 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2019 1:48 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library is asking for your feedback as they get ready for a new year of service.

Library Director Shellie McGill said if you have experienced service that was less than positive, let the BPL know. She said they want to improve, and they can only improve for you if they know.

Submissions and comments will be taken at any time. McGill said they want your comments because they cannot improve if they do not know what they can improve from the public. So far, two comments have been made, and McGill said they were easy fixes.

Kelli Blair from Truity Credit Union is also being brought in to help the Bartlesville Public Library with customer service training. McGill said Blair is a longtime patron of the library. She said Blair will give them best practices to follow, and practical situation they can problem solve for, or work on.

You can send the Bartlesville Public Library tips or let them know how they are doing by messaging them on Facebook. You can also send an email to McGill. Her email is mrmcgill@cityofbartlesville.org.