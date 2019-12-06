Posted: Dec 06, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2019 2:19 PM

Max Gross

An arrest was made after a Copan man was found hiding in a van in Bartlesville. Brittin Ray appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing charges of marijuana and methamphetamine possession.

According to an affidavit, officers were on the 400 block of Fenway Avenue in Bartlesville investigating a separate case involving a stolen motorcycle. The bike was located in the driveway next to a green van. Officers located Ray inside the van trying to hide himself under miscellaneous items.

The van omitted a smell resembling marijuana. Ray advised that he did not have a medical card. A search of the van produced a marijuana pipe and meth pipe. Both pipes had residue that tested positive for the drugs. Ray’s bond was set at $1,000.