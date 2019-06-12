Posted: Dec 06, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2019 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department has received plenty of serious speeding complaints and they have turned to technology to combat the issue.

Sergeant Daniel Elkins said the BPD has obtained an electronic traffic management system called “TraffiCloud” through an Oklahoma Highway Safety Grant. He said one unit costs about $4,500.

TraffiCloud will allow the BPD to gather data about traffic in a specific area in the community. Sgt. Elkins said it is an excellent tool with a great reporting unit software that will help them slice up that data. He said that will then help them use their resources efficiently.

Data collected include the rate of traffic per hour, the number of vehicles, the speed of each vehicle, and the average speed of all vehicles. Again, this will allow the BPD to take an analytical approach at where to best place their resources to ensure that they are maximizing their efforts to keep your roadways safe.

Sgt. Elkins said the BPD will always utilize technology like TraffiCloud. He said TraffiCloud is a great example of how technology is touching every industry, and how the Bartlesville Police Department is utilizing the system to better police the community.

The BPD wants to provide a better product for its citizens. TraffiCloud is smaller than the normal speed trailers that always track your speeds in a construction site. Sgt. Elkins said it gathers way more data than those old trailers ever did.

The TraffiCloud is set up on Georgetown Drive just east of Silver Lake Road in the Colonial Estates neighborhood. He said the device will remain in that area until the Bartlesville Police Department has a better understanding of traffic there.

TraffiCloud was set up on Baylor Drive in front of Madison Middle School originally. This took place during Thanksgiving Break. Sgt. Elkins said they placed it there first to work out the logistics and figure out how the device worked.

The Georgetown Drive location is where the TraffiCloud will remain. Sgt. Elkins said they decided to put it there first because of the volume of complaints for speeding in the area. Once the BPD is done in the Georgetown Drive area, they will deploy their new system to other potentially problematic areas within our community.