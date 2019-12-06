News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 06, 2019 3:03 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2019 3:13 PM
Bartlesville History Museum to Show Perils of Pauline
The Bartlesville Area History Museum will show “Perils of Pauline” during its Movie Monday event.
The feature will be shown on Monday, Dec. 9th from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum, which is located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.
Directed by George Marshall and released by Paramount Pictures, the film is a fictionalized Hollywood account of silent film star Pearl White's rise to fame, starring Betty Hutton as White.
A broad satire of a silent-film production, the film is a musical-comedy vehicle for Hutton. The original songs by Frank Loesser include the standard "I Wish I Didn't Love You So", which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. Paul Panzer, who played the villain in the original 1914 film The Perils of Pauline, has a very small part in this film, as do silent-comedy veterans Chester Conklin, Hank Mann, Snub Pollard, and James Finlayson. The movie is now in the Public Domain.” According to Wikipedia
VCI-Entertainment of Tulsa had this to say about this 1947 Technicolor film: "Betty Hutton has a field day in PERILS OF PAULINE, a “biography” of Pearl White, the daredevil damsel who thrilled millions during the hey-day of silent serials. The plot follows sewing-machine girl Pearl, as she gets involved with a tank-town theater troupe, developing her talents and finally becoming a star attraction in the new fascinating entertainment medium of motion pictures.
