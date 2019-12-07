Posted: Dec 07, 2019 3:31 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2019 3:31 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider the approval of a resolution to call for a special election when they meet again.

The election proposition concerns the sales of alcoholic beverages on Sundays by Retail Spirit Licensee. Also in the meeting, the Commissioners will hear an ROW Deed and Survey presentation that will be given by Drew Ihrig of Musselman Abstract.

An Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for the Deer Creek project in District 1 will be considered later in the meeting. The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.